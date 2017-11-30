UAB Neuroscience Café

UAB Presents Neuroscience Café – Identification & Treatment of Psychosis in Young People

In many cases, when the first episode of psychosis occurs, everyone knows something is wrong. Symptoms may include hallucinations, having false beliefs, becoming suspicious and disorganized in thinking and behavior, developing a lack of motivation or loss of interest in things that were previously enjoyed, and becoming isolated. In some patients, these processes occur more subtly and may be difficult to identify. The first psychotic episode is a traumatic and stressful experience for an individual. It creates confusion, and is difficult to understand and manage by family members and loved ones. It often brings severe disruption of schooling and work, hinders social relationships, and isolates the person from friends and from people around him/her. Rapid referral and early, comprehensive treatment provides the best help for these patients and their families. Join us as UAB researchers and doctors bring you the latest findings on identifying and treatment of psychosis in young people.

