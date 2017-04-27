UAB Neuroscience Café - Concussion in Football

Google Calendar - UAB Neuroscience Café - Concussion in Football - 2017-04-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UAB Neuroscience Café - Concussion in Football - 2017-04-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UAB Neuroscience Café - Concussion in Football - 2017-04-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - UAB Neuroscience Café - Concussion in Football - 2017-04-27 18:30:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

In the Large Auditorium. Join us as UAB doctors and researchers discuss what we know about concussion in football and what we’re doing about it.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map

Education & Learning

Google Calendar - UAB Neuroscience Café - Concussion in Football - 2017-04-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UAB Neuroscience Café - Concussion in Football - 2017-04-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UAB Neuroscience Café - Concussion in Football - 2017-04-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - UAB Neuroscience Café - Concussion in Football - 2017-04-27 18:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full April issue