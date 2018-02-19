Elizabeth Ashford Photography is hosting a Tween Daughter Fashion Show, 2/19/18, featuring tween fashion by bKids (Birmingham), henna & floral crowns by Whimmsy Henna, tween hair & makeup by Jaime Onken and a photo shoot experience by Elizabeth Ashford. Music provided by DJ and emcee Coach Steve Sills. Light refreshments provided. Come enjoy an afternoon of fun and with your tween. RSVPs welcomed at 205.441.3006.
Tween Fashion Show & Tea Presented by Elizabeth Ashford Photography
2328 1st Avenue North Suite 201 2328 1st Avenue North Suite 201, Homewood, Alabama 35203
2328 1st Avenue North Suite 201, Homewood, Alabama 35203
Fashion & Trunk Shows, Kids & Family
