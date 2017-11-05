Tutus, Blues and Brews is a family-friendly event to benefit The Dance Foundation. Everyone is invited. Admission is free. Live music by Automatic Slim Blues Band. Food by Little Donkey. Plus dancing, games and great beer!

The Dance Foundation is a non-profit organization providing creative dance classes with live music to more than 1,000 children all over Birmingham each week. These children are preschoolers, have special needs, live in poverty or are learning English.

Tickets may be purchased at the event to use on food, treats and games of chance. All ticket buyers will receive a souvenir Dance Foundation cup. Arrive dressed in a tutu, and you’ll receive a free ticket to use at the event! RSVP for your family and receive a free ticket for that too! A percentage of all beer sales will be donated to The Dance Foundation.

For more info contact shellie@thedancefoundation.org