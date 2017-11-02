True West

Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229

This Tony-nominated masterpiece is a modern American classic, exploring themes of sibling rivalry, art as commerce and what it means to "be a man." Like a runaway train, this dark comedy about two brothers and their mutual resentment takes audiences on a thrill ride into the dark side of the human psyche, with laughs and unexpected moments of revelation along the way. Sponsored by Michael J. and Mary Anne Freeman.

Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229
205-726-2853
