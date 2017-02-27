Troy Ball talk on Pure Heart, her memoir

This event is talk from Troy Ball, talking about her memoir PURE HEART, the remarkable true story of how a pearl-wearing southern woman and devoted mother became the country’s first foremost legal distiller of traditional Appalachian Moonshine. There will be moonshine tasting and copies of the book available for purchase.

Troy is available for interviews and can discuss many aspects of her story including:

· The history and growth of moonshine in the US

· The process of becoming a legal distiller

· The challenges she faced as the first female legal moonshiner

· The power of starting over (seizing an unlikely opportunity midlife)

· Her experience of caring for two developmentally challenged sons

More info at: http://www.alabamabooksmith.com/event/troy-ball-pure-heart