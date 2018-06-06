Travel the World Through a Camera Lens

Every Wednesday in June OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) and Phillip Malone, an amateur photographer will present 8 trips to different parts of the world. Visit Burma, Cambodia and Laos, Western China and Machu Picchu and Peru for the 1st half. The class will move to the Vestavia Hills Civic Center for Guatemala, Ecuador, Patagonia and Argentina. Each trip will be narrated as the show is running, with breaks for discussion.