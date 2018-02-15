Tour Eastern Europe

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Homewood, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham and Andrea Traina, a native of Italy, will show us the beautiful and historic cities of Budapest, Hungary: Krakow, Poland; and Prague in the Czech Republic. We will see world famous museums, learn the history and the arts as well as see the beautiful blue Danube.,

Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Homewood, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning
2053486482
February 2018