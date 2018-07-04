The annual Thunder on the Mountain fireworks display — one of Alabama’s most celebrated Independence Day events — will once again light up the night sky with vibrant colors and patterns at Vulcan Park and Museum on Wednesday, July 4, at 9 p.m.

The 20-minute show features 10,000 pounds of fireworks choreographed to patriotic and popular music.

The show’s spectacular Red Mountain location heightens its effect since people can see it from almost anywhere in Birmingham. Downtown Homewood — site of the annual July 4th Festival sponsored by the Homewood Park and Recreation Board — is one of the best locations in the metro area to view the fireworks.

Activities at the July 4th Festival, which runs from 5-9 p.m., will end just as Thunder on the Mountain begins.

The fireworks are usually seen by about 1 million people, counting those who watch them live on WBRC-TV, according to a Vulcan spokesperson.

Thunder on the Mountain is executed by Pyro Shows of Alabama, which has produced the Independence Day fireworks show in Washington, D.C., 13 times, as well as many other shows around the world, according to the company’s website.

Vulcan Park, located at 1701 Valley View Drive, will close July 4 at 6 p.m. for safety reasons and to allow the production team to get ready for the event.

The music used with the fireworks is broadcast on several local radio stations during the show.

For viewing tips and a list of participating radio stations, visit visitvulcan.com/july-4th-fireworks.