Third Coast Percussion with Glenn Kotche

Third Coast Percussion is a GRAMMY Award-winning, artist-run quartet hailing from the great city of Chicago. For over ten years, the ensemble has forged a unique path in the musical landscape with virtuosic, energetic performances that celebrate the extraordinary depth and breadth of musical possibilities in the world of percussion. The ensemble has been praised for “commandingly elegant” (New York Times) performances, the “rare power” (Washington Post) of their recordings, and “an inspirational sense of fun and curiosity” (Minnesota Star-Tribune).

The quartet’s curiosity and eclectic taste have led to a series of unlikely collaborations that have produced exciting new work including WILCO drummer and composer Glenn Kotche’s new piece, commissioned by the Center, that Glenn will WORLD PREMIERE along with Third Coast Percussion on the Jemison Concert Hall stage.

Program:

Glenn Kotche – Wild Sound, movement 4

Glenn Kotche – New Work TBA (World premiere, commissioned by the Center)

Thierry DeMey – Table Music

Steve Reich – Music for Drums

Steve Reich – Mallet Quartet

Augusta Read Thomas – Resounding Earth, mvt 2

David Skidmore – Aliens with Extraordinary Abilities