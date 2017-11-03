The Taming of the Shrew

The Virginia Samford Theatre 1116 26th Street South , Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Following the success of last season’s Twelfth Night,  David McMahon returns to the VST to direct the courtship of Petruchio and Katherina, the headstrong shrew. Initially, Katherina is an unwilling participant in their relationship; however, Petruchio “tames” her with psychological torments.

Performances will be held in the intimate Martha Moore Sykes Studio so, don’t wait too long to reserve tickets as they will sell out quickly!  

Nov. 3-4 at 7:30 p.m.

 Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 9-11 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. 

Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for general admission.

For more information visit virginiasamfordtheatre.org

