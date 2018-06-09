The Summer Sampler Series

Sat 6/9 "Learn to Play Piano in an Hour" with Geni Skendo

Sat 6/16 "All About Guitar Effects & How Do You Say 'Flanger'" with Bob Gannon

Sat 6/23 "How To Master Switching Guitar Chords for Beginners" with Allen Barlow

Sat 6/30 "What I Know About Jazz Drumming (no refunds :)" with Michael Glaser

Sat 7/7 "Tommy Trumpets Scales & Tales" with Tommy Bowen

Sat 7/21 "The Voice: Fundamentals of Singing" with Tena Wilson

Sat 7?28 "Rock Riffs for Fiddle" with Susie Shortt

Email us at info@homewoodschoolofmusic.com or call (205) 701-2144 for sign up info. All levels of students are welcome