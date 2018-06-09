The Summer Sampler Series

to Google Calendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-09 11:00:00

Homewood School of Music 1736 Oxmoor Rd, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Sat 6/9 "Learn to Play Piano in an Hour" with Geni Skendo

Sat 6/16 "All About Guitar Effects & How Do You Say 'Flanger'" with Bob Gannon

Sat 6/23 "How To Master Switching Guitar Chords for Beginners" with Allen Barlow

Sat 6/30 "What I Know About Jazz Drumming (no refunds :)" with Michael Glaser

Sat 7/7 "Tommy Trumpets Scales & Tales" with Tommy Bowen

Sat 7/21 "The Voice: Fundamentals of Singing" with Tena Wilson

Sat 7?28 "Rock Riffs for Fiddle" with Susie Shortt

Email us at info@homewoodschoolofmusic.com or call (205) 701-2144 for sign up info. All levels of students are welcome 

Info
Homewood School of Music 1736 Oxmoor Rd, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-09 11:00:00 to Google Calendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-16 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-16 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-16 11:00:00 iCalendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-16 11:00:00 to Google Calendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-23 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-23 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-23 11:00:00 iCalendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-23 11:00:00 to Google Calendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-30 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-30 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-30 11:00:00 iCalendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-06-30 11:00:00 to Google Calendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-07-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-07-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-07-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - The Summer Sampler Series - 2018-07-07 11:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

June 2018