The Better Than Therapy Book Club: “Confessions of a Sociopath” by M.E. Thomas. Written from the point of view of a diagnosed sociopath, it unveils for the very first time these people who are hiding in plain sight. The book confirms suspicions and debunks myths about sociopathy, providing a road map for dealing with the sociopath in your life.

For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.