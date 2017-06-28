The Better Than Therapy Book Club

Google Calendar - The Better Than Therapy Book Club - 2017-06-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Better Than Therapy Book Club - 2017-06-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Better Than Therapy Book Club - 2017-06-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Better Than Therapy Book Club - 2017-06-28 14:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Love Warrior, by Glennon Doyle, is a gorgeous and inspiring account of how we are born to be warriors: strong, powerful, and brave; able to confront the pain and claim the love that exists for us all. This chronicle of a beautiful, brutal journey speaks to anyone who yearns for deeper, truer relationships and a more abundant, authentic life.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Google Calendar - The Better Than Therapy Book Club - 2017-06-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Better Than Therapy Book Club - 2017-06-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Better Than Therapy Book Club - 2017-06-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Better Than Therapy Book Club - 2017-06-28 14:00:00

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full June issue