In 1915 lady cops were not expected to chase down fugitives on the streets of New York City. But Constance Kopp never did what anyone expected. This second installment, also ripped from the headlines, takes us farther into the riveting story of a woman who defied expectations, forged her own path, and tackled crime along the way.
The Better Than Therapy Book Club: Lady Cop Makes Trouble by Amy Stewart
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map