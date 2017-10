Join us for an evening that celebrates the life and career of this superb composer and conductor, winner of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards along with a Pulitzer Prize.

Local leading lady Kristi Tingle Higginbotham and pianist Rich Ridenour will be featured in music Hamlisch wrote for Hollywood and Broadway - along with popular medleys from his personal library.

For more information visit alabamasymphony.org.