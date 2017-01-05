The Art of Fencing

6 p.m. in the Large Auditorium. Join the Birmingham Fencing Club as they present a demonstration and explain what fencing is all about.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Kids & Family, Sports
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
6 p.m. in the Large Auditorium. Join the Birmingham Fencing Club as they present a demonstration and explain what fencing is all about.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Kids & Family, Sports
The Homewood Star LLC