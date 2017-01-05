The Art of Fencing

Google Calendar - The Art of Fencing - 2017-01-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Art of Fencing - 2017-01-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Art of Fencing - 2017-01-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Art of Fencing - 2017-01-17 18:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

6 p.m. in the Large Auditorium. Join the Birmingham Fencing Club as they present a demonstration and explain what fencing is all about.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map

Kids & Family, Sports

Google Calendar - The Art of Fencing - 2017-01-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Art of Fencing - 2017-01-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Art of Fencing - 2017-01-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Art of Fencing - 2017-01-17 18:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full January Issue