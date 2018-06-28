Teen Glitter Glass Art

Room 101 (Lower Level). Join us for a crafty Thursday as Homewood’s own Do-It-Yourself Crafts shows us how to make art with glitter and glass! Artwork will not be ready immediately after the event, but within two weeks. Participants will be notified when their artwork is ready to be picked up from the Homewood Public Library. All supplies provided. Online registration required at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.