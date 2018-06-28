Teen Glitter Glass Art

to Google Calendar - Teen Glitter Glass Art - 2018-06-28 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Teen Glitter Glass Art - 2018-06-28 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Teen Glitter Glass Art - 2018-06-28 15:00:00 iCalendar - Teen Glitter Glass Art - 2018-06-28 15:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Room 101 (Lower Level). Join us for a crafty Thursday as Homewood’s own Do-It-Yourself Crafts shows us how to make art with glitter and glass! Artwork will not be ready immediately after the event, but within two weeks. Participants will be notified when their artwork is ready to be picked up from the Homewood Public Library. All supplies provided. Online registration required at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Crafts, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Teen Glitter Glass Art - 2018-06-28 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Teen Glitter Glass Art - 2018-06-28 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Teen Glitter Glass Art - 2018-06-28 15:00:00 iCalendar - Teen Glitter Glass Art - 2018-06-28 15:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

June 2018