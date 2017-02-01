Teen Advisory Board (TAB). 6 p.m. in the Round Auditorium. Open to teens grades 6-12 who want to take an active role at the Homewood Public Library.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
