The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation (LCBF) will host its “Taste of Teal Gala” on Saturday, March 11 starting at 6:00 p.m. in The Wynfrey Hotel. Proceeds benefit GYN cancer research, awareness, and patient support. The annual event is one of the organization’s premier fundraisers, featuring a seated dinner and drinks, live and silent auctions, and casino games and music. Advance tickets for the gala are $100 per person through February 17th and $125 per person after 2/17. Tickets include dinner, drinks, and “play money” that can be used at the casino games. Patron tables are available for $1,000 and Sponsor tables start at $1,500. Visit www.thinkoflaura.org/TasteofTeal for more information or to purchase tickets.