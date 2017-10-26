Taste of the Magic City hosted by M-POWER Ministries

M-POWER Ministries is proud to announce the seventh annual Taste of the Magic City, presented by Brookwood Baptist Hospital and ProAssurance, to be held Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at MAKEbhm, located at 4000 3rd Ave. S. The culinary event invites Birmingham residents to taste some of the best fare the Magic City food scene has to offer while giving back to the community. Attendees will enjoy tastes from 27 local establishments, live music from Jason Bailey and Joe Breckenridge, and a silent auction. Taste of the Magic City supports the efforts of M-POWER Ministries, a nonprofit located in Avondale helping to break the cycle of poverty by providing education and health services to Jefferson County residents. Early Bird tickets are $29 through Oct. 15. After that date, tickets are $35. Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2j5GuoP.

Taste of the Magic City will feature culinary experts and restaurants from the Birmingham area, such as B&A Warehouse, Bare Naked Noodles, Big Spoon Creamery, Black Sheep Kitchen, Cantina Tortilla Grill, Chicken Salad Chick, East 59 Café, Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes, Jim 'N Nick's, JoJo’s on Broadway, Little Savannah Restaurant & Bar, Miami Fusion Café, Moss Rock Tacos & Tequila, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Olivia’s Transit Café, Roots & Revelry, Saigon Noodle House, Serendipity Café, Taco Morro Locco, Taj India, The Abbey, The Bright Star, Tre Luna Catering, Tropicaleo, Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato, WaffleWorks and Yo Mama’s.