Tallulah Faire at Winslet & Rhys

Join us for a holiday pop up with tallulah faire! Find the perfect gift for that sparkly girl on your list -- and maybe a thing or two for yourself. New fireside pillows in fabulous wintry textiles will be available, as well as hand painted ornaments and note cards that are sure to shine. Punchy pouches are perfect for stocking stuffers and small canvases make the perfect present for just about anyone. Come get cozy with us!