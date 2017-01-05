Super Bowl ticket giveaway from Alzheimer's of Central Alabama

Aloft Hotel 1903 29th Avenue South, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Super Bowl 2017 could be yours! Alzheimer's of Central Alabama once again will be raffling two tickets to Super Bowl LI in Houston. Raffle tickets are $25 each or 5 for $100.  All proceeds support programs for local Alabama families dealing with Alzheimer's and dementia.  The drawing and reception will be held at Aloft Hotel on Thurday, January 19th 5:30-7 p.m.  You do not have to be present to win.

Visit http://alzca.org/nfl/ to enter.

Aloft Hotel 1903 29th Avenue South, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map

