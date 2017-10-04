Sukkot - Parade of Nations

Sukkot (booths) is also known as the Feast of Tabernacles. During this harvest holiday, we remember that G-d dwelled with the Israelites during the 40-year period they spent living in the wilderness living in temporary booths. We celebrate Sukkot by building a sukkah in the yards of our homes and synagogues.

We wave the “Four Species” made up of a lulav (palm branch) and etrog (citrus fruit from Israel) along with the hadas (myrtle) and arava (willow) in all directions focusing on the fact that G-d is omnipresent. Sukkot was a time of joy in the hope for winter rains to come and was prophetically demonstrating the joy that would come when the living waters of the Ruach HaKodesh (Holy Spirit) would be poured out on all Israel. As Messianic Jews, we are anticipating with great joy the day when the Kingdom of G-d will come to the redeemed earth and He will dwell with His people in all His glory!

You can find Sukkot in Scripture in Leviticus 23:33-44.