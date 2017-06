July 8: Stuffed Animal Sleepover. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Children’s Department. Bring your second favorite stuffed animal to spend the night at the Homewood Public Library. Drop off at the children’s desk Saturday, July 8, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and pick up Sunday, July 9, between 2-6 p.m.