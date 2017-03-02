Student Exhibit for National Youth Art Month

Artwork from Homewood students will be on exhibit in the Homewood Arts Council’s Community Art Gallery for the month of March. One student in each grade at each Homewood City School will have a piece of artwork hanging in the exhibit. The opening reception for the show is Thursday, March 2 from 5-6:30pm. The artwork will be on exhibit through March. Hours are 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday –Friday.

Students and teachers participating are listed at the end of this release. Refreshments will be provided by Red Clay and Yellow Bicycle, new catering and rental management for Rosewood Hall at City Hall.

March has the official proclamation as Youth Art Month from Superintendent Bill Cleveland of Homewood City Schools and Mayor Scott McBrayer of the City of Homewood. Youth Art Month is a national effort by the National Art Education Association to celebrate student artists and educators and that art education as an essential curriculum in our schools.

The Homewood Arts Council’s mission is to support and encourage community art experiences for a creative, diverse and vibrant Homewood. For more information, please visit the Homewood Arts Council’s facebook page or contact Diane Litsey, chair of the Homewood Arts Council at 205-213- 7866 or diane@thedancefoundation.org.