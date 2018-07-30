Strong is the New Pretty Summer Mini-Camp

Red Mountain Park 277 Lyon Lane, Homewood, Alabama 35211

GirlSpring presents Strong is the New Pretty Camp: A 2-day mini camp for girls entering 4th and 5th grade. Girls will discover empowerment skills every girl should know, like self-defense, nutrition, using fashion for confidence building, team building, ropes course, and more! $125 per camper. Financial aid available.

Red Mountain Park 277 Lyon Lane, Homewood, Alabama 35211
205-999-1660
