GirlSpring presents Strong is the New Pretty Camp: A 2-day mini camp for girls entering 4th and 5th grade. Girls will discover empowerment skills every girl should know, like self-defense, nutrition, using fashion for confidence building, team building, ropes course, and more! $125 per camper. Financial aid available.
Strong is the New Pretty Summer Mini-Camp
Red Mountain Park 277 Lyon Lane, Homewood, Alabama 35211
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
