Girlspring presents a 2-day mini camp offering empowerment skills all girls should know! Camp includes rope courses, team building, outdoor obstacle course, zip-lining, self-defense, nutrition, fashion, skincare, and more! Cost is $125 per camper. Bring a bagged lunch. Financial aid is available.
Strong is the New Pretty Camp for 6th and 7th grade girls
Red Mountain Park 277 Lyon Lane, Homewood, Alabama 35211
Red Mountain Park 277 Lyon Lane, Homewood, Alabama 35211 View Map
Crafts, Education & Learning, Outdoor
Upcoming Events