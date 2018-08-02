Strong is the New Pretty Camp for 6th and 7th grade girls

to Google Calendar - Strong is the New Pretty Camp for 6th and 7th grade girls - 2018-08-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Strong is the New Pretty Camp for 6th and 7th grade girls - 2018-08-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Strong is the New Pretty Camp for 6th and 7th grade girls - 2018-08-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - Strong is the New Pretty Camp for 6th and 7th grade girls - 2018-08-02 09:00:00

Red Mountain Park 277 Lyon Lane, Homewood, Alabama 35211

Girlspring presents a 2-day mini camp offering empowerment skills all girls should know! Camp includes rope courses, team building, outdoor obstacle course, zip-lining, self-defense, nutrition, fashion, skincare, and more! Cost is $125 per camper. Bring a bagged lunch. Financial aid is available.

Info
Red Mountain Park 277 Lyon Lane, Homewood, Alabama 35211 View Map
Crafts, Education & Learning, Outdoor
205-999-1660
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Strong is the New Pretty Camp for 6th and 7th grade girls - 2018-08-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Strong is the New Pretty Camp for 6th and 7th grade girls - 2018-08-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Strong is the New Pretty Camp for 6th and 7th grade girls - 2018-08-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - Strong is the New Pretty Camp for 6th and 7th grade girls - 2018-08-02 09:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

July 2018