Stretching Your Money During Retirement with Philip Wilson

Google Calendar - Stretching Your Money During Retirement with Philip Wilson - 2017-07-20 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stretching Your Money During Retirement with Philip Wilson - 2017-07-20 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stretching Your Money During Retirement with Philip Wilson - 2017-07-20 18:30:00 iCalendar - Stretching Your Money During Retirement with Philip Wilson - 2017-07-20 18:30:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Are you interested in learning how to stretch your money during retirement? The best way to do this is an in-depth look at filing strategies for maximizing your Social Security and finding the specific retirement investment recommendations that are suitable for income. Philip Wilson is a local financial advisor with 30 years experience, and the only advisor certified in the state of Alabama for Social Security claiming strategies, and he will show you how to maximize your benefits. While participation in the workshop is FREE, space is limited to 25. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org. For more information contact, Leslie West at lwest@bham.lib.al.us or call (205) 332-6620.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Google Calendar - Stretching Your Money During Retirement with Philip Wilson - 2017-07-20 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stretching Your Money During Retirement with Philip Wilson - 2017-07-20 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stretching Your Money During Retirement with Philip Wilson - 2017-07-20 18:30:00 iCalendar - Stretching Your Money During Retirement with Philip Wilson - 2017-07-20 18:30:00

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full June issue