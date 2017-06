July 20: Stretching Your Money During Retirement with Philip Wilson. 6:30 p.m. in the Round Auditorium. An in-depth look at filing strategies for maximizing your Social Security and finding the specific retirement investment recommendations that are suitable for income. Participation in the workshop is free, space is limited to 25. Register online or contact Leslie West at lwest@bham.lib.al.us or 332-6620.