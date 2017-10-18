Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School is proud to present “St. Catherine of Siena: A Woman For Our Times,” a one-woman show performed by Adrian Dominican sister Nancy Murray, O.P, at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 18, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Sr. Nancy, the older sister of actor Bill Murray, has received international acclaim for her performance of the life of one of the Catholic Church’s most beloved saints. Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. A reception, hosted by the Ladies of Charity of Alabama, will follow the show. All proceeds benefit Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School. To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit www.hfcristorey.org/siena.