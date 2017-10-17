Spooky Cookies

Decorate cookies and learn different techniques for making fun designs. The event is open to sixth- through 12th-graders. All supplies are provided; however, online registration is required
For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
