Spanish Harlem Orchestra, the two-time Grammy winning Salsa and Latin Jazz band, sets the standard for excellence for authentic, New York style, hard core salsa and is celebrating their 15th Anniversary. Their energy on stage, rich sound and musical precision leave audiences mesmerized until the last note is played. With a mission to keep the musical legacy of salsa dura alive and expand its audience to those who love great music, not just Latin music. Don’t miss this FREE performance as part of ¡CELEBRACIÓN!

“The best thing at the Newport Jazz Festival was the Spanish Harlem Orchestra.” —The New York Times

“Spanish Harlem Orchestra will be a bounty for both wallflowers and hip shakers.” —Timeout New York “Top Live Shows”