Southern Women’s Show

Food, Fashion, and Fun.

Celebrate the 33rd annual show at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Jam- packed with trendy jewelry and handbags, make-up tips and tricks, delicious gourmet treats and more. Not only is there incredible shopping, you'll also see runway fashion shows, cooking classes and informed speakers. Plus, meet Savannah Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best and don't miss the charity Firefighter Fashion Show! Grab your mom, sister, or best friend and spend the day or weekend doing everything you love!