Southern Gothic Writing

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Homewood, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham. Ralph Voss, Professor Emeritus of English, UA. Southern Gothic literature originated chiefly with Edgar Allen Poe in the 19th Century. The program will describe what Gothic Literature is, and will detail characteristics that make for Southern Gothic Literature with examples from some of the South's greatist practitioners of the genre; including Poe, Wm Faulkner, Flannery O'Connor, Harper Lee and Carson McCruller. See recommended reading for the program in the Olli catalog www.ollibham.org

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Homewood, Alabama 35216
