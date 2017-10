Samford University will host the 2017 Southern Conference Women's Soccer Championship in Birmingham, Alabama, on Nov. 3 and 5. The Samford University Track & Soccer Stadium will host the event for the first time since 2012 and the second time overall.

Friday: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.

Tickets $5 for adults; youth 4-12 are free. Visit soconsports.com.