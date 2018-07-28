Join the merchants of Downtown Homewood for the seventh annual Sidewalk Sale! Lasting throughout the entirety of the day, merchants will line the sidewalks in front of their shops with merchandise discounted up to 75%! Come early and shop local! Visit homewoodchamber.com. for more information.
Downtown Homewood Sidewalk Sale
Downtown Homewood 2850 19th Street South, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Leisure & Recreation
