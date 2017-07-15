"Somebody Done Bombed The 16th Street Baptist Church"

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35294 , Homewood, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama native and Buffalo, NY Playwright, Marie Mullen and the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Theater Ministry, are bringing a remarkable play - “Somebody Done Bombed the 16th Baptist Street Church” to the City of Birmingham on Saturday, July 15th . The acclaimed play will be performed at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center. The powerful and stirring play brings to the theatrical stage one of the defining events of the Civil Rights Movement. The Buffalo News Gusto Magazine heralded the play as one of the Top Ten Plays of 2015 in Western New York.

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35294 , Homewood, Alabama

585-857-3181

