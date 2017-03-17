Sip 'N See Open House for Ketcham & Co

Ketcham & Co, a construction company run by husband and wife team Geoffrey and Jama Ketcham, is holding a Sip 'N See Open House for a newly completed construction project at 305 Woodland Dr. in Homewood. The Sip 'N See will be held on Friday, March 17th from 5:30-7:30 and will be an opportunity for Homewood residents and others to see Geoffrey and Jama's love of building and how that translates into the workmanship, quality materials and design elements they choose.