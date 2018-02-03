Sing to Freedom: Music and Stories of the Underground Railroad

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35294 , Homewood, Alabama

In honor of Black History Month, the Center presents Reggie Harris- internationally known singer, songwriter, and teaching artist. Along with his wife Kim, they have developed Sing to Freedom: Music & Stories of The Underground Railroad, a multimedia exploration of slavery and the quest for freedom, presented in story, song and narratives. This performance is a dynamic and carefully researched presentation that incorporates interchangeable songs, stories, interactive participation with the audience and an award-winning film segment that highlights important aspects of this powerful historical chapter in America.

