Signing with Debby Schriver, author of Whispering in the Daylight

Debby Schriver is a cult expert, an author, and a human rights activist whose projects connect us to common, core values that lift the human spirit. Her book, Whispering in the Daylight, The Children of Tony Alamo Christian Ministries and their Journey to Freedom. Alamo’s story is part of an upcoming Sundance TV docuseries “Ministry of Evil: The Twisted Cult of Tony Alamo,” produced by NBC Peacock Productions and World of Wonder Productions, in which Schriver appears as an Alamo expert.