Sidewalk Sale

Downtown Homewood 2850 19th Street South, Homewood, Alabama 35209

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce will once again host the annual Sidewalk Sale along downtown Homewood. This year’s event takes place July 29 and begins depending on each individual shop’s store hours, with the majority of stores being open by 10 a.m. 

Throughout the day, merchants will line the streets in front of their stores with discounted merchandise. All merchandise will be up to 75 percent off, with discounts varying with each store. 

Updates about the event can be found on the Homewood Chamber of Commerce’s website, homewoodchamber.org, or on its Facebook page.

Info
Festivals & Fairs
