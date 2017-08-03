Showdown at Rickwood: Book Signing with Art Black

Google Calendar - Showdown at Rickwood: Book Signing with Art Black - 2017-08-03 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Showdown at Rickwood: Book Signing with Art Black - 2017-08-03 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Showdown at Rickwood: Book Signing with Art Black - 2017-08-03 18:30:00 iCalendar - Showdown at Rickwood: Book Signing with Art Black - 2017-08-03 18:30:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us as we welcome Art Black, author of Showdown at Rickwood, a book about Birmingham's history and baseball's past. This is not only a book about Birmingham's legendary ball park, Rickwood Field. It is a story of the people and events of the early 1900s: the Titanic, World War I, the Roaring Twenties, Lindbergh's flight across the Atlantic, Lindbergh's visit to Birmingham, the 1929 stock market crash, and the Great Depression. ​ These events, along with tales about early Birmingham, put the story of Rickwood Field and its people into historical context. A reception and book signing will follow the program. Books will be available for purchase.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Google Calendar - Showdown at Rickwood: Book Signing with Art Black - 2017-08-03 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Showdown at Rickwood: Book Signing with Art Black - 2017-08-03 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Showdown at Rickwood: Book Signing with Art Black - 2017-08-03 18:30:00 iCalendar - Showdown at Rickwood: Book Signing with Art Black - 2017-08-03 18:30:00

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full June issue