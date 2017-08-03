Join us as we welcome Art Black, author of Showdown at Rickwood, a book about Birmingham's history and baseball's past. This is not only a book about Birmingham's legendary ball park, Rickwood Field. It is a story of the people and events of the early 1900s: the Titanic, World War I, the Roaring Twenties, Lindbergh's flight across the Atlantic, Lindbergh's visit to Birmingham, the 1929 stock market crash, and the Great Depression. These events, along with tales about early Birmingham, put the story of Rickwood Field and its people into historical context. A reception and book signing will follow the program. Books will be available for purchase.
Showdown at Rickwood: Book Signing with Art Black
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map