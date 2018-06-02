Shark Tank Jr.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Round Auditorium. Do you have an idea for a product or a service? Bring a piece of paper with the name, brief description, and drawn picture of your idea. Everyone will share their ideas and get feedback from local business owners on ways to work on the ideas all summer long. For rising K-fifth grades.

June 2018