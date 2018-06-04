Christ Fellowship Church will continue one of its traditions by hosting Vacation Bible School outdoors. But there’s a change of venue this summer.

Due to construction at Patriot Park, the church will host VBS at Central Park, June 4–7, 6–8 p.m., according to Ryan Adams, CFC associate pastor.

Children ages 3–10 are encouraged to attend, and admission is free. CFC doesn’t have a permanent building and holds its Sunday services in Rosewood Hall, so it has held VBS at Patriot Park every year since 2014.

“While we’ll miss being in West Homewood, we’re excited about having it at Central Park,” Adams said.

The format will be the usual mix of fun and faith — with crafts, recreation and snacks, but also Bible stories and testimony — Adams said. And all kids in the community are welcome, not just CFC regulars.

“It’s been a lot of fun over the past several years to see a lot of the same kids come out and tell us how much fun they have doing recreation with ‘Mr. Nick’ — associate pastor Nick Murray — or doing crafts, or hearing the gospel from somebody in our church,” Adams said. “We hope that this honors the Lord, blesses children in our church and community and bears fruit in their lives.”

Putting on VBS is a “church-wide effort,” according to Adams.

“We have a lot of wonderful volunteers who are great with kids and passionate about Jesus,” he said.

For details, call 538-2325, visit cfcbirmingham.org or go to Facebook @cfcbirmingham.