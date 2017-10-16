Sex trafficking in Alabama

Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd. , Birmingham, Alabama 35213

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) Mondays 11/16 to 10/30 Jack Williams, Chairman of the Human Trafficking Task Force, AL House of Representatives will discuss many aspects of Human trafficking: how big is it; what legislation has been tried. how can we get Alabamians to help put a stop to it. See details in our catalogue: www.ollibham.org

Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd. , Birmingham, Alabama 35213
