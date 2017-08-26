Self-Defense for Women with Det. Juan Rodriquez

The best way - in fact the only way - to prepare yourself to fight off an attacker is to take a self-defense class. Join us as Detective Juan Rodriquez of Summit Training Academy teaches you how to size up a situation and decide what you should do. This comprehensive four hour class will also teach special techniques for breaking an attacker's grasp and other things you can do to get away, as well as ways to surprise your attacker and catch him or her off guard. Participation in the workshop is free, however online reservations are required as space is limited. Register at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.