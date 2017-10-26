Schaffer Eye Center's Pirate & Princess Night

to Google Calendar - Schaffer Eye Center's Pirate & Princess Night - 2017-10-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Schaffer Eye Center's Pirate & Princess Night - 2017-10-26 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Schaffer Eye Center's Pirate & Princess Night - 2017-10-26 18:30:00 iCalendar - Schaffer Eye Center's Pirate & Princess Night - 2017-10-26 18:30:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Ahoy Mateys and Pretty Princesses! Join us for a night of revelry and royalty with games, crafts, snacks and photo opportunities with our special guests. Dress in your favorite costume.

For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
to Google Calendar - Schaffer Eye Center's Pirate & Princess Night - 2017-10-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Schaffer Eye Center's Pirate & Princess Night - 2017-10-26 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Schaffer Eye Center's Pirate & Princess Night - 2017-10-26 18:30:00 iCalendar - Schaffer Eye Center's Pirate & Princess Night - 2017-10-26 18:30:00

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full September issue