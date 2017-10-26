Schaffer Eye Center's Pirate & Princess Night

Ahoy Mateys and Pretty Princesses! Join us for a night of revelry and royalty with games, crafts, snacks and photo opportunities with our special guests. Dress in your favorite costume.
For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
