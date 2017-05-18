Samford vs. UNCG baseball

to Google Calendar - Samford vs. UNCG baseball - 2017-05-18 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Samford vs. UNCG baseball - 2017-05-18 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Samford vs. UNCG baseball - 2017-05-18 17:00:00 iCalendar - Samford vs. UNCG baseball - 2017-05-18 17:00:00

Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229

5 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday Joe Lee Griffin Stadium, Samford University. $5 general admission, ages 12 and younger free. Visit samfordsports.com. 

Info

Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229 View Map

Sports

to Google Calendar - Samford vs. UNCG baseball - 2017-05-18 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Samford vs. UNCG baseball - 2017-05-18 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Samford vs. UNCG baseball - 2017-05-18 17:00:00 iCalendar - Samford vs. UNCG baseball - 2017-05-18 17:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View the full May issue