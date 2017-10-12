Samford University Legacy League Fall Luncheon

Samford Legacy League welcomes Kari Kampakis as guest speaker for our annual Fall Luncheon. Kari, a Birmingham resident and mother of four daughters, is well known for her humor, godly wisdom and practical advice about friendships and identity anchored in faith. She has been featured on the Today Show as a top parenting blogger. Her writing has appeared in The Huffington Post, YahooNews, Ann Voskamp's blog, as well as other national and local outlets. She has written two books, "10 Ultimate Truths Girls Should Know" and "Liked: Whose Approval Are You Living For?"

The cost is $25. Reservations are required and may be made online through Friday, October 6. Please visit samford.edu/legacyleague to make your reservations.